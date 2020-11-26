Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

NYSE:HSC opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. Harsco has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $23.61.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.40 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter valued at about $456,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 74.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,966,000 after purchasing an additional 913,626 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 64.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 64.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Harsco by 19.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

