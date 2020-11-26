HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,339,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 459,311 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.29% of HD Supply worth $220,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 52.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 172.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in HD Supply by 20.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in HD Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $55.96.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

