Head to Head Analysis: VolitionRx (VNRX) & Its Rivals

VolitionRx (NYSE: VNRX) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare VolitionRx to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VolitionRx and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A VolitionRx Competitors 355 882 1115 105 2.39

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 2.19%. Given VolitionRx’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VolitionRx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx’s rivals have a beta of 1.67, indicating that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx N/A -124.48% -84.48% VolitionRx Competitors -995.37% -554.76% -51.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VolitionRx and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $17.10 million -$16.10 million -8.17 VolitionRx Competitors $296.42 million -$15.37 million 109.00

VolitionRx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

VolitionRx rivals beat VolitionRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

