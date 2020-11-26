Head to Head Contrast: Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) and China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV)

China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) and Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Altra Industrial Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion -1.13% 9.76% 4.30%

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Altra Industrial Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion $1.83 billion 2.05 $127.20 million $2.86 20.28

Altra Industrial Motion has higher revenue and earnings than China Energy Recovery.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

China Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altra Industrial Motion has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for China Energy Recovery and Altra Industrial Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Altra Industrial Motion 0 2 3 0 2.60

Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus price target of $50.80, suggesting a potential downside of 12.43%. Given Altra Industrial Motion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altra Industrial Motion is more favorable than China Energy Recovery.

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats China Energy Recovery on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Energy Recovery Company Profile

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company's energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty. The Power Transmission Technologies segment offers couplings, such as gear couplings, diaphragm and disc couplings, elastomeric couplings, miniature and precision couplings, joints, mill spindles, and shaft locking devices under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Guardian, Huco, Lamiflex, Stromag, and TB Wood's brands; clutches and brakes under the Industrial Clutch, Formsprag, Stieber, Stromag, Svendborg, Twiflex, and Wichita brands; electromagnetic clutches and brakes under the Inertia Dynamics, Matrix, Stromag, and Warner Electric brands; and gears under the Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Delroyd, and Nuttall brands. The Automation & Specialty segment provides rotary precision motion solutions, including servo and stepper motors, precision linear actuators, and electronic drives and motion controllers, as well as related software under the Kollmorgen brand; and miniature motors, as well as motion control products, such as brush and brushless DC, can stack, and disc magnet motors under the Portescap brand. This segment also offers linear bearings, guides, glides, lead and ball screws, industrial linear actuators, resolvers, and inductors for the transition of rotary motion to linear motion under the Thomson brand; and heavy-duty diesel engine brake systems and valve actuation mechanisms, including compression release, and bleeder and exhaust brakes under the Jacobs Vehicle Systems brand. The company was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

