HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Price Target Raised to $29.00

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of HHR opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91. HeadHunter Group has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $27.62.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 94.54%. Equities research analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

