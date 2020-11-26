Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target increased by Rowe from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.84.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.95. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

