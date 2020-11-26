Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.57. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.52% and a negative net margin of 157.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 325,758 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.