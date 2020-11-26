HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Cut to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.17.

NYSE HPR opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. HighPoint Resources has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. On average, analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HighPoint Resources news, Director Randy I. Stein sold 3,516 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $41,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $60,935 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 401.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth $508,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

