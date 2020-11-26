Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) versus (BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) Head to Head Survey

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) and (BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Home Bistro and (BF.B), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A (BF.B) 2 3 0 0 1.60

(BF.B) has a consensus price target of $66.60, indicating a potential downside of 17.93%. Given (BF.B)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe (BF.B) is more favorable than Home Bistro.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bistro and (BF.B)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bistro N/A N/A -1,266.55% (BF.B) 28.81% 41.39% 14.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.5% of (BF.B) shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of (BF.B) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home Bistro and (BF.B)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bistro $10,000.00 1,711.08 -$1.17 million N/A N/A (BF.B) $3.36 billion 11.55 $827.00 million $1.72 47.18

(BF.B) has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bistro.

Volatility & Risk

Home Bistro has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (BF.B) has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

(BF.B) beats Home Bistro on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bistro

Gratitude Health, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com. The company is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About (BF.B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Woodford Reserve, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Old Forester, Early Times, Slane Irish Whiskey, Coopers' Craft, el Jimador, Herradura, New Mix, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Finlandia, Korbel Champagne, and Sonoma-Cutrer brands. It is also involved in the sale of used barrels, bulk whiskey, and wine; and provision of contract bottling services. The company serves retail customers and consumers through distributors or state governments; and retailers, wholesalers, and provincial governments directly. It has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Mexico, and internationally. Brown-Forman Corporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

