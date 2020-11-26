HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1938 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

HP has raised its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. HP has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

