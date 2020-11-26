HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $0.94.
NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.69. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 143,172 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.
About HTG Molecular Diagnostics
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.
