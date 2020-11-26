HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $0.94.

NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.69. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 141.02%. As a group, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 143,172 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

