Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Increases Dividend to $0.98 Per Share

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

Hubbell has raised its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hubbell has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hubbell to earn $7.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

HUBB opened at $162.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.03. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $166.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,507,866.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $3,589,149.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at $30,564,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,787. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

