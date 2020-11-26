Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $26.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $54,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 106.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,073,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 904,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,921,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 890,767 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HPP opened at $27.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

