Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IPWR opened at $9.00 on Monday. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 171,581 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 9.37% of Ideal Power worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. It has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.