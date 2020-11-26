IDEX Price Reaches $0.0404 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $21.74 million and $798,857.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IDEX

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,456,661 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

