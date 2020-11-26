Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IMO. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Imperial Oil from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $18.70 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 63.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.