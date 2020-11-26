InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INMD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of InMode from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $43.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 2.11. InMode has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 million. InMode had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InMode will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,099 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth about $699,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 37,609 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

