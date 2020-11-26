Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IPHA. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Shares of Innate Pharma stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.12 million and a P/E ratio of -15.24. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

