Insider Buying: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Buys 929 Shares of Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $12,699.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Dobmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Eric Dobmeier acquired 500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $577.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.12. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KDNY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

