Insider Buying: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Buys $35,564.43 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,564.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CORT stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.81. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.
Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 44.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,218 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
