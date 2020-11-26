Insider Buying: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Buys $35,564.43 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,564.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.81. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CORT. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 44.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,218 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

