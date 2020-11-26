Insider Buying: Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Purchases $36,300.00 in Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Robert S. Singer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,269.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert S. Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Robert S. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of Coty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00.

NYSE COTY opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $13.01.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Coty’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,033,000 after buying an additional 9,425,610 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Coty by 18,099.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,655,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569,583 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Coty by 17.8% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,212 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coty by 43.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,020,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Coty by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,820 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

