Insider Buying: JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Director Acquires $37,349.25 in Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Director Craig R. Johnson acquired 13,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $37,349.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE JMP opened at $3.02 on Thursday. JMP Group LLC has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Get JMP Group alerts:

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

JMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.