Insider Buying: PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) Director Acquires 1,223 Shares of Stock

PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $13,453.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Sang Young Lee acquired 7,100 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $77,603.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Sang Young Lee acquired 3,064 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $29,874.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Sang Young Lee acquired 8,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $77,760.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Sang Young Lee acquired 2,196 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $20,554.56.

PCB stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52.

PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 581.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 43,663 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

