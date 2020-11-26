Insider Buying: State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Buys $11,635.65 in Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.21 per share, with a total value of $11,635.65. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,529.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

STFC opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $693.08 million, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Equities analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STFC shares. Sidoti raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in State Auto Financial by 315.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

