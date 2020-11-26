Insider Buying: The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:GRX opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter worth about $65,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

