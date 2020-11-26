Insider Buying: The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:GRX opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
Featured Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.