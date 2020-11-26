Insider Selling: ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CFO Sells 29,952 Shares of Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $969,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,360.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 137.4% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,111,000 after buying an additional 2,837,823 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,996,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after buying an additional 128,187 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 10.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,782,000 after buying an additional 266,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,459,000 after buying an additional 349,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 14.7% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,094,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after buying an additional 140,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. Compass Point started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.