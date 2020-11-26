Insider Selling: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Sells $227,248.00 in Stock

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 5,600 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $227,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,317,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMOT opened at $42.44 on Thursday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $414.13 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMOT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 186,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

