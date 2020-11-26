Insider Selling: American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Sells 350 Shares of Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Timothy J. Landon sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $10,556.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

APEI opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $462.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 76.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 50.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

