Insider Selling: Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) General Counsel Sells 1,969 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $283,024.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,815.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BYND stock opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.18 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.17. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.62.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

