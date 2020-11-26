Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 1,720 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Swaminathan Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 21st, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 5,068 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $85,851.92.
  • On Monday, October 19th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,932 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $93,658.68.

Shares of BE stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 3.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 366,771 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $378,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 88.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 158,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 151.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 154,547 shares during the period. 35.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit