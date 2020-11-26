Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 1,720 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Swaminathan Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 5,068 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $85,851.92.

On Monday, October 19th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,932 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $93,658.68.

Shares of BE stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 3.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 366,771 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $378,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 88.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 158,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 151.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 154,547 shares during the period. 35.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

