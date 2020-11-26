Insider Selling: Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $30,000.00 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ CBNK opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.05.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBNK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
