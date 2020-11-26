Insider Selling: Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $30,000.00 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 380,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 53,156 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBNK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

