Insider Selling: Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) VP Sells $2,287,543.20 in Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $72.57 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -362.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 108.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

