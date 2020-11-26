Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $273,990.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $273,990.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 910,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,169,299.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $181,180.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $272,280.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $265,680.00.

On Monday, October 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $89,390.00.

On Friday, October 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $89,640.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $87,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $88,660.00.

On Monday, October 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $88,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $84,900.00.

On Friday, September 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $81,910.00.

CorVel stock opened at $92.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.90. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $96.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 206.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 61.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

