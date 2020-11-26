Insider Selling: Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP Sells $628,438.50 in Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $628,438.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,391.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.73.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

