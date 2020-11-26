Insider Selling: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CFO Sells $70,827.50 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CFO Brian Mcgee sold 10,250 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $70,827.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,018.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.22.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. GoPro had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRO. BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.80 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in GoPro by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in GoPro by 4.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GoPro by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in GoPro by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 23.4% during the third quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

