Insider Selling: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells 54,442 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 54,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $11,977.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,243,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,893,581.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,082,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $645,668.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 665,825 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $146,481.50.

On Friday, November 13th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 737,075 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $154,785.75.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 769,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $176,870.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 432,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $90,825.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 196,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $37,240.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 18,400 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $3,496.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 103,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 500,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $105,000.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 500,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $105,000.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 79,134 shares during the period.

GTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.60 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.03.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

