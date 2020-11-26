Insider Selling: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Sells $40,580.00 in Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $40,580.00.

Jack Engelkes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $29,536.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

