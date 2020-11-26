Insider Selling: Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) VP Sells $287,015.05 in Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE KSU opened at $189.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.01. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on KSU. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.52.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 86.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 18.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.