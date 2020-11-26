Insider Selling: Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) VP Sells $287,015.05 in Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE KSU opened at $189.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.01. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Several research firms have commented on KSU. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 86.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 18.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

