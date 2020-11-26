Insider Selling: KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Insider Sells $806,383.95 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $248.95 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $251.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,062,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KLA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in KLA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in KLA by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

