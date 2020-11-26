Insider Selling: L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Insider Sells $749,385.00 in Stock

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
L Brands stock opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $40.82.
L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. Research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
About L Brands
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.
