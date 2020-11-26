Insider Selling: L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Insider Sells $749,385.00 in Stock

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

L Brands stock opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $40.82.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. Research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of L Brands to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

