Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells $29,997.45 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $29,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,740.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LendingClub alerts:

On Wednesday, October 21st, Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $29,997.25.

On Monday, September 28th, Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $30,005.74.

LendingClub stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.16.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LendingClub by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,828,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,752,000 after buying an additional 3,458,720 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 982,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 700,659 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in LendingClub by 13,365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 573,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 325,841 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.