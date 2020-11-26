Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $28,518.66 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 141 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $28,518.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,955,507,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MORN opened at $197.79 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $215.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.73. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Morningstar by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter worth about $9,212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at about $1,684,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

