Insider Selling: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Sells $34,640.00 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $34,640.00.

Shares of MLI opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth $382,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 56.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,586,000 after buying an additional 144,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

