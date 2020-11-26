Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CEO Sells $1,050,367.50 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total transaction of $1,050,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101,976.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:NVR opened at $4,110.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,209.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,772.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,043.01 and a twelve month high of $4,530.00.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $56.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.
NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,668.25.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
