Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CEO Sells $1,050,367.50 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total transaction of $1,050,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101,976.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,110.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,209.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,772.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,043.01 and a twelve month high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $56.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NVR by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Saya Management LP acquired a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth about $2,654,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth about $1,131,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,668.25.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

