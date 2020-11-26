Insider Selling: Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CEO Sells $1,580,100.00 in Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.51, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.84. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $108.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,335,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,722,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,384,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,408,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 34.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 104,977 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Omnicell from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

