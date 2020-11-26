Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $42,126.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $42,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $53,166.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $59,298.00.

Shares of PLMR opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.36.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 26,240.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

