Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $42,126.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $42,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $53,166.00.
- On Tuesday, September 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $59,298.00.
Shares of PLMR opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 26,240.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.
See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.