Insider Selling: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Insider Sells $464,834.35 in Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $464,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SBGI opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

