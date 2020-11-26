Insider Selling: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Insider Sells $464,834.35 in Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $464,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SBGI opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.33.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.
See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.