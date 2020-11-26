Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Sells $1,148,994.21 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $1,148,994.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,895.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $396,671.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.71 and a beta of 1.33. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $85.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.87.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,128,000 after acquiring an additional 313,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 286,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $13,808,000. FMR LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 216,729.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 240,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 152,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

