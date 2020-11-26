Insider Selling: The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) EVP Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) EVP Kari G. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BKE stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Get The Buckle alerts:

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. Analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 56.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKE shares. TheStreet raised The Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded The Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Buckle by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after acquiring an additional 781,060 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Buckle by 67.3% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,569,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after buying an additional 631,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Buckle by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,015,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,010,000 after purchasing an additional 277,577 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in The Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth $3,751,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.