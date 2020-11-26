Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Chairman Sells $1,928,325.16 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $246.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 150.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

